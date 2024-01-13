Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Makes New $7.74 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 105,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,738,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.42. 10,300,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,107,118. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.30. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $94.32.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

