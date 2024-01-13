Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Makes New $972,000 Investment in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 49,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Arvinas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARVN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,903,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,704,000 after purchasing an additional 427,871 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,971,000 after buying an additional 116,877 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Arvinas by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,267,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,532,000 after buying an additional 160,860 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Arvinas by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,802,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,733,000 after buying an additional 232,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arvinas by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Stock Performance

ARVN stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.72. 383,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,505. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $42.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Arvinas from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.93.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Featured Stories

