Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 69,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,605,000. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.6% of Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.80.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.84. The stock had a trading volume of 16,147,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,317,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.69. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $70.08 and a 12-month high of $121.30. The stock has a market cap of $182.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.57%.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

