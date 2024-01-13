Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 198,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Enlight Renewable Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

NASDAQ:ENLT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,059. Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $29.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $58.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.78 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 5.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

