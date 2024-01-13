Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,000. Elbit Systems comprises 0.9% of Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 10.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $547,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,560,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $534,309,000 after buying an additional 35,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ESLT traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $206.64. 6,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,881. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.32 and a 200 day moving average of $204.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.56. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $162.01 and a twelve month high of $225.22.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Read Our Latest Report on Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.