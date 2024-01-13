Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 66,128 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GSK by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,565.00.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.10. 3,568,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,526. The company has a market capitalization of $82.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $40.34.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

