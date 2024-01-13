Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 633,433 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.84% of Caesarstone at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSTE. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Caesarstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. RBF Capital LLC raised its position in Caesarstone by 108.7% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 298,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 155,558 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Caesarstone by 266.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 104,653 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP raised its position in Caesarstone by 491.6% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 124,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 103,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Caesarstone by 155.5% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 169,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 103,148 shares in the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSTE traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,495. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Caesarstone Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $6.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.44.

Caesarstone ( NASDAQ:CSTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $142.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.16 million. Caesarstone had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caesarstone Ltd. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Caesarstone from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.

