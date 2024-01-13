Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 280,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,957,000. Perrigo comprises about 2.6% of Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. owned 0.21% of Perrigo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 23.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 222.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 135.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Perrigo by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after buying an additional 554,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRGO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Perrigo Stock Up 0.2 %

PRGO traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 900,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,238. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 660.13 and a beta of 0.73. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.64.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Perrigo had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 2,180.44%.

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In related news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $318,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,890. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Perrigo news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $318,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,929.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 23,590 shares of company stock worth $696,749. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.