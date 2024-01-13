Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 105,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,738,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises 2.2% of Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA XBI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,300,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,107,118. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $94.32. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.54 and its 200-day moving average is $78.30.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

