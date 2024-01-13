Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 229,178 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 229,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. owned about 0.99% of Sol-Gel Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 349.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $9,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Sol-Gel Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of SLGL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,653. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $5.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.42% and a negative net margin of 1,665.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; SGT-610, a rare disease for the treatment of Gorlin Syndrome which has completed Phase II clinical trials; and Erlotinib and Tapinarof to treat other rare skin indications.

