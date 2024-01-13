Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 393,608 Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 393,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,443,000. Kornit Digital accounts for about 2.2% of Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. owned 0.79% of Kornit Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,456,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,873,000 after acquiring an additional 207,882 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,378,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,585,000 after acquiring an additional 242,844 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,915,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,272,000 after acquiring an additional 70,452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,823,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,819,000 after acquiring an additional 87,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 14.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,660,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,392,000 after purchasing an additional 212,102 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Kornit Digital stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.36. 487,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.99. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $31.94.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $59.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

