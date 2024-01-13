Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 57,301 Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 57,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,000. Camtek accounts for approximately 1.0% of Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Camtek at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAMT. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Camtek in the first quarter worth about $62,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Camtek by 116.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Camtek in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Camtek alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAMT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. B. Riley raised shares of Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.29.

Camtek Price Performance

Shares of Camtek stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.96. The company had a trading volume of 147,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,293. Camtek Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.59.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Camtek had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $80.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Camtek

(Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.