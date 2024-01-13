Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Takes $1.35 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after buying an additional 5,858,233 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,996,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,970,000 after purchasing an additional 483,955 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,441,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,179 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,436,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,645,000 after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,206,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,237,000 after purchasing an additional 249,758 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ VTWO traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,306,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,175. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $65.39 and a one year high of $82.98. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.82 and its 200-day moving average is $74.58.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.4012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.