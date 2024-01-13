Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Takes $6.90 Million Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 407,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,000. Radware comprises about 2.0% of Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. owned 0.92% of Radware at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Radware by 71.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,245,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,834,000 after purchasing an additional 519,521 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Radware by 43.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,076,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 324,119 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Radware by 22.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,593,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,906,000 after purchasing an additional 293,237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Radware by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,291,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,252,000 after purchasing an additional 269,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the third quarter worth about $3,160,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th.

Radware Price Performance

RDWR traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 120,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,822. Radware Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.98 million, a P/E ratio of -37.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Radware had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $61.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Radware’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radware Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

