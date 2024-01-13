Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Takes $6.90 Million Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 407,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,000. Radware comprises 2.0% of Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. owned about 0.92% of Radware at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Radware by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 116,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 20,153 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,115,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,801,000 after acquiring an additional 70,902 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Radware by 22.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,593,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,906,000 after purchasing an additional 293,237 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Radware in the third quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Radware by 11.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 71,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th.

Radware Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.70. 120,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.98 million, a PE ratio of -37.11 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78. Radware Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $23.35.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $61.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.92 million. Radware had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. Radware’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radware Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

