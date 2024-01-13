Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Takes $917,000 Position in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 86,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. owned about 0.94% of MediWound at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediWound by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter worth about $1,998,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of MediWound by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 111,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 35,714 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediWound by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 103,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MediWound stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $12.65. 92,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,128. The stock has a market cap of $116.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33. MediWound Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $14.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a negative net margin of 49.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MediWound Ltd. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDWD shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

MediWound Company Profile

(Free Report)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

