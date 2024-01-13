Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Takes Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,000. Camtek accounts for about 1.0% of Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Camtek at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the first quarter valued at $62,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 116.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 30.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Camtek from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

NASDAQ CAMT traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.96. The stock had a trading volume of 147,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,293. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.92 and a 200 day moving average of $55.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.41. Camtek Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 7.03.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $80.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.25 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

