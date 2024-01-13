Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Takes Position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 314,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.38% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $4,550,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 16.3% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 378,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 53,008 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 29,202 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CMCT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.72. 11,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,664. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $84.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.54. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $5.80.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -11.30%.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.