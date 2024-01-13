Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2024

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPFree Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,623,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 2.2% of Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after acquiring an additional 105,955 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $156.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,568,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,184,237. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $158.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.09.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

