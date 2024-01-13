Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Takes Position in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 221,041 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,769,000. Silicom comprises 1.7% of Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. owned about 3.27% of Silicom at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SILC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Silicom in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Silicom by 214.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Silicom by 2,226.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Silicom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Silicom by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

SILC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Silicom from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of SILC stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.57. The company had a trading volume of 26,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,251. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.98. Silicom Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $125.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $30.06 million for the quarter.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

