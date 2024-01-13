Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 538 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 184,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,958,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,036. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $95.65.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

