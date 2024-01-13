Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 0.4% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $34,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Linde by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 122.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 309.5% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIN traded up $2.96 on Friday, hitting $408.92. 849,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,059. The company has a market capitalization of $198.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.93. Linde plc has a one year low of $318.88 and a one year high of $434.21.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

