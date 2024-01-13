Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $14.73 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,785 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $14,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of C traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.62. The stock had a trading volume of 37,907,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,984,364. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $100.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average is $44.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

