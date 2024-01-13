Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $15,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.2 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,330. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.85 and its 200 day moving average is $283.44. The company has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.63 and a 52-week high of $320.90.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 67.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

