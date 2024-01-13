Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 208,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,708,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after buying an additional 140,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after buying an additional 1,214,523 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,796,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,200,000 after buying an additional 147,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,285,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,458,000 after buying an additional 167,889 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,378,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,139,861. The firm has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.76. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

