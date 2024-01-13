Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,118,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,053,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,094. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.18 and a 12 month high of $238.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

