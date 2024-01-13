Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,195 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.7% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $53,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 target price (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $7.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $642.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,067,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $610.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.36, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $644.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $594.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $551.84.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 81.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.13, for a total transaction of $7,827,700.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $63,123,716,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,940 shares of company stock worth $39,100,260. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

