Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,450 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $28,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. United Bank increased its position in Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture stock traded up $8.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $356.33. 2,406,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,878. The company’s fifty day moving average is $337.14 and its 200-day moving average is $320.48. The firm has a market cap of $223.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $357.65.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies cut their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.59.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,635 shares of company stock worth $10,301,110. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

