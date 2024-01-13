Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,010 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $15,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.90.

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $89.70. 8,303,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,644,471. The company has a market cap of $147.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

