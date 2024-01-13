Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC lessened its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.5% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 22.2% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 215,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,145,000 after purchasing an additional 39,090 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 547,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,438,000 after purchasing an additional 32,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $123.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,735,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,474. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.30.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.60.

Read Our Latest Report on ZBH

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.