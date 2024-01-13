Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 76.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $198.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $201.92.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.33.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

