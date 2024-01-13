ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by Bell Bank

Bell Bank cut its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZI. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZI stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.72. 6,144,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,201,553. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $30.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.76 million. Equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at $748,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.55.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

