111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Short Interest Down 47.0% in December

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the December 15th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
111 Trading Up 1.3 %
YI stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.55. 111 has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38.
111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $502.36 million for the quarter.
111, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2C and B2B. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.
