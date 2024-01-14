111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Short Interest Down 47.0% in December

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the December 15th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

111 Trading Up 1.3 %

YI stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.55. 111 has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38.

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $502.36 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of 111

111 Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 111 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of 111 by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 111 by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of 111 by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 111 by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

111, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2C and B2B. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.

