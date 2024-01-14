1,668 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.14.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $534.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.77 and a twelve month high of $551.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $531.67 and its 200-day moving average is $504.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

