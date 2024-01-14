1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.65

Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.65 and traded as high as $52.57. 1st Source shares last traded at $51.72, with a volume of 37,577 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on 1st Source in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.68.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $93.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 26.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter worth $6,163,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 913.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 83,169 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 301,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 80,373 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 2nd quarter worth $2,483,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 2nd quarter worth $2,421,000. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

