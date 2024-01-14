230,286 Shares in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 230,286 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,863,385 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 464,829 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $1,615,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 284.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 461,980 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 341,780 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 336.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 375,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 289,712 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $1,142,000.

NYSE:MFM opened at $5.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $5.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0185 per share. This is a positive change from MFS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

