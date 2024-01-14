3,054 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPH stock opened at $110.22 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $260.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.17.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

