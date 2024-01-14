320,191 Shares in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 320,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMU. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 531,223 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 974,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 463,290 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $808,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 315,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 164,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 336,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 78,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Price Performance

CMU opened at $3.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $3.40.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.0115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from MFS High Yield Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,448 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $31,135.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,329,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,920,813.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Profile

(Free Report)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.