3,649 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Acquired by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $103.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $107.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 322.58%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

