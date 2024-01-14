36,885 Shares in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Oceaneering International by 97.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 37,510 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Oceaneering International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,996,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,031,000 after acquiring an additional 85,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Oceaneering International by 32.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 124,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 30,223 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Stock Up 2.8 %

Oceaneering International stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $635.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OII shares. StockNews.com cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

