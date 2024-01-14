6,882 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $152.32 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $170.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.09 and a 200 day moving average of $133.23.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

