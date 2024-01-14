A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Cut to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has an average rating of Hold.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil.
