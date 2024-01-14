Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 603,900 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the December 15th total of 429,200 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 176,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Abeona Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ABEO opened at $5.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.20. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abeona Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ABEO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. On average, research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.