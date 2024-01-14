ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Up 4.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $19.50 to $22.10. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ACM Research traded as high as $22.24 and last traded at $21.35. Approximately 738,155 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,263,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

ACMR has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ACM Research from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

In other ACM Research news, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other ACM Research news, Director Tracy Liu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,100. 33.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ACM Research by 1,133.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,843,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after buying an additional 1,694,246 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ACM Research by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after buying an additional 1,610,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ACM Research by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,988,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,143,000 after buying an additional 1,350,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ACM Research by 1,978.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 827,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in ACM Research by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,878,000 after buying an additional 589,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.32.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. ACM Research’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Further Reading

