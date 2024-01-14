ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the December 15th total of 49,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACNB opened at $44.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $376.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.59. ACNB has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.01.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.45 million. ACNB had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 31.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACNB will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. ACNB’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

ACNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered ACNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Hovde Group downgraded ACNB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ACNB from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACNB by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 83,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in ACNB by 25.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 26,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ACNB in the second quarter worth about $1,072,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of ACNB by 16,530.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACNB by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

