Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) SVP Sells $429,419.00 in Stock

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,172.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Acuity Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AYI opened at $224.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.30 and a 1-year high of $230.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.75.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AYI. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.80.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

