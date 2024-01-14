Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.80.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AYI

Acuity Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

Acuity Brands stock opened at $224.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $149.30 and a 52 week high of $230.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.75.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.