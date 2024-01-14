Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $75.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Acushnet traded as high as $64.98 and last traded at $63.21, with a volume of 20853 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.10.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOLF. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Acushnet from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $100,009,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,110,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,454,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $100,009,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,110,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,454,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,723.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 18.8% in the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 58,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,016,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average is $56.66.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. Acushnet had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $593.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 23.64%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

