Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Short Interest Update

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the December 15th total of 201,800 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aditxt

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aditxt during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Aditxt in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aditxt in the third quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aditxt during the third quarter worth $350,000.

Aditxt Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADTX opened at $5.18 on Friday. Aditxt has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $76.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42.

About Aditxt

Aditxt ( NASDAQ:ADTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($48.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.99) by ($42.78). The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Aditxt had a negative net margin of 3,946.13% and a negative return on equity of 777.58%.

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

