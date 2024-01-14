ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ADMA Biologics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ADMA Biologics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

ADMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $5.10.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.13 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 9.74%. ADMA Biologics’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 217.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,899,000 after buying an additional 6,459,197 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,296,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,552,000 after buying an additional 3,569,778 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at about $12,658,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,725,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,940,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,927,000 after buying an additional 1,940,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

